SAA counting down to relaunch
Airline hopes to have a schedule in place within two weeks
01 August 2021 - 00:08
While there is no official relaunch date yet for SAA, the airline hopes to have a schedule in place within two weeks so customers can start booking tickets.
In an interview this week, SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said that once people could book flights, a lead time of 6-8 weeks would be needed before service resumed...
