SAA counting down to relaunch Airline hopes to have a schedule in place within two weeks

While there is no official relaunch date yet for SAA, the airline hopes to have a schedule in place within two weeks so customers can start booking tickets.

In an interview this week, SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo said that once people could book flights, a lead time of 6-8 weeks would be needed before service resumed...