SA hotels pin hopes on vaccinations
CEOs say rollout will release pent-up desire for tourism travel
18 July 2021 - 00:16
SA's beleaguered hotel industry is pinning its hopes of a resuscitation on a successful vaccination rollout before year-end.
The CEOs from some of the country's top hotel groups said this week if vaccinations could be ramped up to 300,000 a day or even higher, it would mitigate a potential fourth wave of the pandemic and significantly reduce deaths...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now