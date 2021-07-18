Business SA hotels pin hopes on vaccinations CEOs say rollout will release pent-up desire for tourism travel BL PREMIUM

SA's beleaguered hotel industry is pinning its hopes of a resuscitation on a successful vaccination rollout before year-end.

The CEOs from some of the country's top hotel groups said this week if vaccinations could be ramped up to 300,000 a day or even higher, it would mitigate a potential fourth wave of the pandemic and significantly reduce deaths...