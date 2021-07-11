THE BIG READ
Tech meets terroir as SA wines adapt
As the southwestern corner of the country becomes hotter because of climate change, wine producers could shift to warmer-climate wine varieties
11 July 2021 - 00:08
SA's wine industry, which has been hit by bans on the sale of alcohol, faces another challenge: climate change - and the industry is looking to data analytics and the potential of growing more heat-resistant cultivars as it adapts to the vagaries of the weather.
As the southwestern corner of the country - SA's biggest wine-producing region - becomes hotter because of climate change, wine producers could shift to warmer-climate wine varieties such as cabernet sauvignon rather than chardonnay, which is traditionally grown in cooler environments...
