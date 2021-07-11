Business THE BIG READ Tech meets terroir as SA wines adapt As the southwestern corner of the country becomes hotter because of climate change, wine producers could shift to warmer-climate wine varieties BL PREMIUM

SA's wine industry, which has been hit by bans on the sale of alcohol, faces another challenge: climate change - and the industry is looking to data analytics and the potential of growing more heat-resistant cultivars as it adapts to the vagaries of the weather.

As the southwestern corner of the country - SA's biggest wine-producing region - becomes hotter because of climate change, wine producers could shift to warmer-climate wine varieties such as cabernet sauvignon rather than chardonnay, which is traditionally grown in cooler environments...