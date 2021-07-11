Jab drive leads to strong US rebound
The labour force participation rate has recovered somewhat over the past few months
11 July 2021 - 00:09
The US Federal Reserve said the widening vaccination programme against Covid helped the US economy stage a robust rebound, while pledging that monetary policy will continue to provide "powerful support".
"Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth, supported by accommodative monetary and fiscal policy," the central bank said on Friday in its twice-yearly monetary policy report to Congress. "However, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have continued to weigh on the US economy, and employment has remained well below pre-pandemic levels."..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now