China woes create bitcoin gap
A crackdown in China has taken out a vast number of machines in the global network used to perform the calculations that verify transactions and create new bitcoins
11 July 2021 - 00:04
Now's a great time to get into bitcoin mining. That is, if you can find a place to plug in.
A crackdown in China has taken out a vast number of machines in the global network used to perform the calculations that verify transactions and create new bitcoins. Now profitability for miners has surged as the amount of energy needed to devise a solution for a bitcoin block plummets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now