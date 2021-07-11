Business China woes create bitcoin gap A crackdown in China has taken out a vast number of machines in the global network used to perform the calculations that verify transactions and create new bitcoins BL PREMIUM

Now's a great time to get into bitcoin mining. That is, if you can find a place to plug in.

A crackdown in China has taken out a vast number of machines in the global network used to perform the calculations that verify transactions and create new bitcoins. Now profitability for miners has surged as the amount of energy needed to devise a solution for a bitcoin block plummets...