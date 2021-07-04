Business Bumble plans buzz back to life Bar for daters, networkers and friends planned to open last year but permit problems and the pandemic delayed the launch BL PREMIUM

Bumble, the women-make-the-first-move app, will open its inaugural Bumble Brew in New York City this month.

The café and wine bar for daters, networkers and friends had planned to open last year in Manhattan’s SoHo. Permit problems and the pandemic delayed the launch...