Transnet wants to turn ports into safe harbours for business
27 June 2021 - 07:17
Corporatising the owner of SA's ports will help to spur the investment needed to improve efficiency at the ports, but it needs to go with significant operational improvements if it is to make the ports more competitive and support higher economic growth.
That is the message from business leaders and exporters who have given a cautious welcome to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement this week that the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is to be established as a separate and independent company...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now