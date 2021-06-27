New currency will be chasing an old stone
27 June 2021 - 05:00
A rare pear-shaped diamond that is expected to fetch up to $15m (about R212m) can be bought at auction next month using cryptocurrencies.
Sotheby's said it would be the first time that a diamond of such size has been offered for public purchase with cryptocurrency. No other physical object of such high value has previously been available for sale with cryptocurrency, the auction house said...
