'Don't shut down economy'
27 June 2021 - 07:27
As the Covid third wave gains momentum and pressure mounts for harsher lockdown measures, organised business is urging a nuanced approach that balances restrictions against the need to save jobs and keep the economy going.
Gauteng is the epicentre of the third wave and with hospitals at full capacity the government has been criticised for failing to impose tighter restrictions. But premier David Makhura has all but ruled out moving to a level 5 lockdown in the province...
