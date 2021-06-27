Business DiDi's SA drive opens up e-hailing landscape BL PREMIUM

The ride-hailing industry is about to enter a new phase in SA as the world's second- largest provider of app-booked rides expands into the country's economic heartland.Last week, China-headquartered DiDi Chuxing (which translates as "Beep-beep! Mobility") - a company valued at $50bn (R712bn) and with 550-million users - opened driver registration in Johannesburg and Pretoria. It has offered a R250 sign-up bonus, R300 per driver and rider referral, and zero commission deducted for the first four weeks.The move comes after a quiet launch in Gqeberha in March, and a more high-profile arrival in Cape Town in May, with airport billboards underlining its anticipated core customer base.It will now compete nationwide with Uber's 13,000 and Bolt's 25,000-plus drivers. Ironically, DiDi is also an investor in Bolt and Uber globally, while Uber has a stake in DiDi after selling its Chinese operation to the newcomer.The ride-hailing industry is in the midst of a rapid recovery as it woos ...