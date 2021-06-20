Business US-UK whisky trade truce lifts spirits The deal also helps US exporters of rum, brandy and vodka, which will have 25% tariffs on their own products also lifted BL PREMIUM

The drinks industry welcomed a trade truce between the UK and the US this week that removes tariffs on whisky and most other spirits, though they called for further efforts to remove the last export duties on US products such as bourbon.

Although the trade dispute had focused on a 17-year tussle over subsidies for US planemaker Boeing and European rival Airbus, the drinks industry got caught up in it when former US president Donald Trump slapped 25% tariffs on Scotch whisky in 2019. Those tariffs - which had already been suspended earlier in the year - now end for at least five years as a result of the deal struck by Britain and the US...