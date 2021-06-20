Business Bubbly with that used bag ma’am? Business has been booming for Luxity in spite of the pandemic, with the group saying year-on-year sales grew 63% in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Popular perception of a second-hand store evokes images of a dingy shop selling shabby goods. But two new boutique stores opened by Luxity, in Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton and Menlyn Maine in Pretoria, in the past two weeks shatter this stereotype.

Luxity sells quality, verified pre-owned items, including handbags, shoes, watches and wallets from top brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermes, Mont Blanc and Chanel, and customers can browse in sumptuous surroundings while enjoying a flute of champagne, a whisky or an espresso...