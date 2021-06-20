Agricultural confidence high as bumper harvest beckons
Drought in parts of South America and increased demand from China are driving up prices
20 June 2021 - 00:12
Some of SA's farmers are expecting bumper crops and the sector is optimistic about the next quarter, despite the dip in its contribution to GDP last quarter.
The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector decreased at a rate of 3.2% in the first quarter, according to Stats SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now