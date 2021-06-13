Streaming's carbon toll not a horror show
The study also revealed ways in which entertainment companies can cut emissions their products generate
13 June 2021 - 00:03
Streaming an hour-long television show is the environmental equivalent of boiling a kettle for six minutes or popping four bags of popcorn in the microwave, according to a study from climate group Carbon Trust.
The findings are encouraging to researchers - and good news for streamers such as Netflix, which helped fund the work - because they show the carbon footprint of streaming is smaller than past estimates...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now