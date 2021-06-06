Business Worried Olympic sponsors wrestle with how to get bang for their bucks Billions at stake as pandemic plagues showpiece games BL PREMIUM

With less than two months left until the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Japan’s Asahi Breweries still doesn’t know whether fans will be allowed into stadiums to buy its beer.

Japan has scaled back its Olympic plans amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a slow vaccine rollout. Now, foreign spectators won’t be allowed into the country and organisers have yet to decide how many domestic spectators, if any, can attend...