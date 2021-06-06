Poultry execs flag PIC brass links
PIC company secretary Bongani Mathebula has been drawn into a battle for control over poultry products company Daybreak Farms
06 June 2021 - 00:09
Paying R4.8m to a company for two months’ work and quadrupling the fees paid to a connected law firm — which also received R500,000 to design a PDF document — are among the allegations levelled against the new board of Daybreak Farms.
The company is wholly owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which is tasked with investing the pensions of government employees...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now