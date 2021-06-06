Business Poultry execs flag PIC brass links PIC company secretary Bongani Mathebula has been drawn into a battle for control over poultry products company Daybreak Farms BL PREMIUM

Paying R4.8m to a company for two months’ work and quadrupling the fees paid to a connected law firm — which also received R500,000 to design a PDF document — are among the allegations levelled against the new board of Daybreak Farms.

The company is wholly owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which is tasked with investing the pensions of government employees...