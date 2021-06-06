Business

Jab delays eat up casual dining recovery

Casual dining could be in for another year of pain, say experts

BL PREMIUM
06 June 2021 - 00:03 NICK WILSON

Casual sit-down dining, one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns, is facing an uncertain recovery path, with analysts expecting it to return to some semblance of normality only in 9-12 months.

The lag is due to the “excruciatingly slow” vaccine rollout, they say...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now