Jab delays eat up casual dining recovery
Casual dining could be in for another year of pain, say experts
06 June 2021 - 00:03
Casual sit-down dining, one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns, is facing an uncertain recovery path, with analysts expecting it to return to some semblance of normality only in 9-12 months.
The lag is due to the “excruciatingly slow” vaccine rollout, they say...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now