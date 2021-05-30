Business A go-getter with skin in the game BL PREMIUM

Elegantly packaged and chic beauty products conjure up images of a meticulous production process undertaken in pristine and clinical laboratories. Though this is often the case, the story of Corium Skincare can be traced to humble beginnings where its founder, Vuyisile Zondi, experimented with production on a domestic stove.

Zondi quit her well-paying job at the age of 30 to pursue a hobby-inspired passion to create upmarket skin-care products made from natural ingredients...