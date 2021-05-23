Business Vodacom embraces fintech with VodaPay payment app The app is scheduled for a soft launch in July this year and should be fully operational in October BL PREMIUM

Vodacom is boosting its investment in financial technology as part of its strategy to transform itself from a telecommunications company into a technology company, and this week announced the launch of an app called VodaPay.

The app will allow users to make payments faster by storing all payment information in one secure location. Users will also be able to make a variety of transactions, including e-commerce ones from stores such as Makro, paying utility bills, securing loans and purchasing airtime...