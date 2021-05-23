Rupert ready to double up on dividend
Industry majors LVMH and Kering have also reported rebounding sales as Covid-19 restrictions eased in China and the US
Cartier owner Richemont has proposed doubling its dividend to pre-pandemic levels after strong demand for jewellery helped lift net profit and contain the fall in sales in its fiscal year 2020/2021.
Luxury watch sales have been recovering from the severe slump of the pandemic and Richemont, the global No 2 in luxury goods, has fared better than rival Swatch Group thanks to its exposure to jewellery...
