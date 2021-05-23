Business Not shipshape: Cape Town's port problems hit RFG's exports The port, along with other harbours in SA, falls under the Transnet National Ports Authority BL PREMIUM

A surge in shipments out of China and inefficiencies at Cape Town's port caused by poorly maintained equipment are hampering SA's export of canned fruit.

This week food producer RFG, formerly known as Rhodes Food Group, which produces brands such as Bull Brand corned beef, said export volumes were down 20% for the six months ended March 28, compared with the same period last year...