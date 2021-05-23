Not shipshape: Cape Town's port problems hit RFG's exports
The port, along with other harbours in SA, falls under the Transnet National Ports Authority
23 May 2021 - 00:10
A surge in shipments out of China and inefficiencies at Cape Town's port caused by poorly maintained equipment are hampering SA's export of canned fruit.
This week food producer RFG, formerly known as Rhodes Food Group, which produces brands such as Bull Brand corned beef, said export volumes were down 20% for the six months ended March 28, compared with the same period last year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now