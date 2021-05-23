Business Heineken-Distell deal bad news for JSE? Distell owns about 25 key brands, including Nederburg wines, Klipdrift brandy and Amarula liqueur BL PREMIUM

Heineken's interest in buying a majority stake in Distell could be a loss for the JSE if Distell delists, but for the company's shareholders it will likely mean a win.

There is scant information about the talks, announced this week, between the Dutch brewing giant, the world's biggest cider producer, and Distell, which is Africa's largest cider producer...