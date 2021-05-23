Business Cost of utility shambles adds up The power supply problems facing SA also present challenges for property groups BL PREMIUM

Poor municipal services, the cost of providing electricity backup in the face of erratic power supply and a sluggish economy are some of the main issues keeping property owners awake at night, said Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen.

Outlining the trading environment, Petersen, speaking at his company's results presentation for the six months ended February 28, said this week that the economy is "quite an impediment to our growth and the sector as a whole". In the short termthere doesn't seem to be any improvement on the horizon, he said...