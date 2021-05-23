Business Absa in 'sell-off talks' A combination of the Absa business with the Sanlam-owned equivalent would become one of SA's largest money managers BL PREMIUM

Absa Group is in talks to sell part or all of its asset-management business to Africa's largest insurer, a deal that could create a firm with more than R900bn in assets, according to people familiar with the matter.

SA's third-largest lender is in discussions with both Sanlam and partner African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) about a deal, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. No decision has been reached and an agreement may not be concluded, they said...