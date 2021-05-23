Absa in 'sell-off talks'
A combination of the Absa business with the Sanlam-owned equivalent would become one of SA's largest money managers
23 May 2021 - 00:06
Absa Group is in talks to sell part or all of its asset-management business to Africa's largest insurer, a deal that could create a firm with more than R900bn in assets, according to people familiar with the matter.
SA's third-largest lender is in discussions with both Sanlam and partner African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) about a deal, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. No decision has been reached and an agreement may not be concluded, they said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now