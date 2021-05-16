Investors fear Bell family trying to bulldoze cheap sale
16 May 2021 - 00:09
Investors who allege the family trust controlling Bell Equipment is trying to delist it cheaply want the JSE to censure the company.
They also want the stock exchange to investigate its past Sens (stock exchange news service) announcements, going back almost a year. They believe the earth-moving equipment supplier has issued "misleading statements" that could disadvantage minority shareholders...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now