NEWSMAKER
Building sites now armed crime sites
Since 2016 armed gangs calling themselves "business forums" have forced contractors to abandon 84 infrastructure projects worth more than R27bn
16 May 2021 - 00:07
Roy Mnisi, the executive director of Master Builders SA, which represents more than 4,000 construction companies, says the failure of the government to protect the industry from the "construction mafia" is undermining the country's economic revival and the rule of law.
"Construction is one of those sectors identified by the government as having a huge role to play in our economic recovery, yet you see this situation perpetuating far beyond the time when it should be behind us."..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now