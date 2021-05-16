An inside eye for grocers
The UN estimates about a third of the food produced globally is lost or wasted
16 May 2021 - 00:05
A start-up that has Oprah Winfrey among its backers is offering a new way to let grocers know when produce will be past its peak.
Apeel Sciences, the agritech company that began nine years ago with a $100,000 grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is now valued at more than $1bn (R14bn), is moving into the next phase of founder James Rogers's vision to solve the $2.6-trillion problem of discarded food...
