THE BIG READ
Adios to the mom-and-pop chemists
This week Clicks announced its intention to buy 25 Pick n Pay pharmacies
16 May 2021 - 00:07
There is still growth potential in the pharmaceutical retail market in terms of store rollout for dominant players such as Clicks and Dis-Chem, but the pool of independent pharmacies available for acquisition is beginning to shrink.
This means that the larger chains, which have already snapped up a lot of independent stores, will increasingly look to grow by opening new shops instead of buying existing outlets and rebranding them...
