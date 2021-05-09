Business TRANSFORMATION Strong BEE scores mask dispiriting doldrums Real picture is far less encouraging, say panel debating latest stats BL PREMIUM

New research into broad-based BEE shows strong transformation scores, but industry commentators say there is a mismatch between what’s on paper and the reality in companies in SA.

The top-scoring sector is tourism, with an overall score of 99.5% on the BBBEE scorecard. Manufacturing and retail, which do not have sectoral BEE charters, scored the lowest, at 77.7% each...