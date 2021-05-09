Business Mango fate up in the air until it sees state money Rival SA firms circle Zanzibar as skint carrier strands clients BL PREMIUM

The National Treasury has allocated R819m to allow cash-strapped SA Airways subsidiary Mango to keep operating, but it is not clear when the airline will receive the money or whether it will be enough to keep the low-cost carrier in the skies.

Last week the airline teetered on the edge of business rescue, but this was averted and the airline was able to continue local operations over this past week...