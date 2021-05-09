Fintech funds pour into Africa
Fintech funding in Africa grew to $1.35bn last year from $1bn in 2019, according to a report
09 May 2021 - 00:02
Fintech companies in Africa raised more capital than in the past despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in contrast to emerging-market peers such as Latin America, which saw a decline.
Fintech funding in Africa, including mergers and acquisitions, grew to $1.35bn (R19bn) last year from $1bn in 2019, according to a report by BFA Global’s Catalyst Fund and Briter Bridges...
