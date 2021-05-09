Business THE BIG READ Coal mogul offers clean fossil options Technology means it’s not always dirty, says Thungela boss BL PREMIUM

As an Anglo American scholarship student in the mid-1980s, July Ndlovu and his fellow students were taken to meet Harry Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer, by then retired as Anglo chair, persuaded Ndlovu to study metallurgical engineering rather than medicine if he wanted to make a difference. Mining was that place, Oppenheimer told him...