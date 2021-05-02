Business Market hots up for ritzy Dubai villas The luxury end of the market has come alive in a city that became a haven for wealthy Europeans escaping repeated lockdowns at home BL PREMIUM

Wealthy home buyers fleeing virus lockdowns for Dubai are finding bargains aplenty, turning March into the busiest month yet for the emirate's top-end residential properties.

A record 84 properties, each worth $2.7m (R38.8m) or more, changed hands last month, according to data from real estate consultant Property Monitor. In total, Dubai's priciest homes fetched 1.7-billion dirhams (R6.66bn) in March...