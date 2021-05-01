Business Ster-Kinekor pins hopes on a Hollywood ending Four weeks into 2021, Ster-Kinekor went into business rescue, but is still unable to plot a way forward BL PREMIUM

When the embattled Ster-Kinekor cinema chain last weekend requested an extension for the publication of its business rescue plan, it had to use verbal gymnastics to imply a recovery that may not arrive.

The application came three months after the company entered voluntary business rescue, but the moment the business crashed can be placed precisely: when President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on March 15 2020, and banned gatherings of more than 100 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus...