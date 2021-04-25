Business Turning our back on green bonanza Hydrogen energy just waiting to ignite clean, lucrative growth in SA BL PREMIUM

Veteran entrepreneur Mashudu Ramano says SA will lose out on massive economic opportunities created by the global move to hydrogen energy if the government doesn't wake up quickly.

"We have the potential to revolutionise our economy with hydrogen energy, but I think there is a lack of understanding in our government of the role hydrogen can play and the huge potential it has for the South African economy," he says...