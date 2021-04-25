Business First locally made vaccines ready for rollout BL PREMIUM

Aspen Pharmacare was due to release the first 1.1-million doses of the Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) coronavirus vaccine for the South African market this weekend, coinciding with the resumption of the vaccine rollout after it was temporarily halted.

Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen's senior executive for strategic trade, this week confirmed the first 1.1-million doses that were due for release on 24 April will be for SA...