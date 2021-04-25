Business Brasher's farewell gibe at PnP rivals BL PREMIUM

Departing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher took a friendly swipe at his rivals this week, saying that overall the group was taking market share from most of them, with its core food and groceries segment on a par with Woolworths' star food business.

Brasher, speaking at his last annual results presentation at the retailer, showed how Pick n Pay was ahead of rivals Shoprite, Massmart and Spar...