Brasher's farewell gibe at PnP rivals
25 April 2021 - 05:00
Departing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher took a friendly swipe at his rivals this week, saying that overall the group was taking market share from most of them, with its core food and groceries segment on a par with Woolworths' star food business.
Brasher, speaking at his last annual results presentation at the retailer, showed how Pick n Pay was ahead of rivals Shoprite, Massmart and Spar...
