Tricky new air navigation challenge awaits latest SAA chief The airline has been without a formally appointed CEO since Zuks Ramasia took early retirement in April last year

SAA has somebody in charge again at last, albeit on an interim basis — a permanent CEO will probably only be appointed once the government brings in a strategic equity partner to relaunch the airline, which could still be some time off.

Thomas Kgokolo, a nonexecutive director of Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) and a former CFO at the Competition Commission, was appointed interim CEO on Tuesday...