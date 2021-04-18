Business Billions lost in default by Archegos Archegos saga likely to have regulatory repercussions, with a slew of US watchdogs probing the incident BL PREMIUM

Morgan Stanley disclosed an almost $1bn (R14.3bn) loss from the collapse of private fund Archegos on Friday, muddying a 150% jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making.

Morgan Stanley was one of six banks that had exposure to Archegos Capital Management, a family office fund that defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a fire sale of stocks across Wall Street...