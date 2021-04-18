Big-spending Asians throw luxury brands Covid lifeline
Appetite for high-end fashion trumps travel restrictions
18 April 2021 - 00:03
If evidence were needed of how far China has moved beyond the pandemic, perhaps the strongest was the scene at Christian Dior’s autumn fashion show earlier this week at an art museum in Shanghai.
The 750 guests lined the catwalk to watch models strutting to disco tunes, one in a sequin jumpsuit, another in a bright-pink dress, as creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection was live-streamed around the world. Those inside weren’t even wearing masks...
