Business A healthier EOH looks north Company has its sights set on the Middle East and Europe and wants its office in Egypt to be the gateway

Technology company EOH, which has spent more than two years cleaning up a financial mismanagement scandal at the firm, is starting to turn the corner and has pegged its office in Egypt to play a critical role in expanding its international footprint.

Stephen van Coller, EOH group CEO, has his sights set on the Middle East and Europe. But, Van Coller told Business Times this week, to access the market in the Middle East from SA is “not easy” and he wants EOH’s office in Egypt to be the gateway...