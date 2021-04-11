RBM project in limbo
RBM was forced to halt work at the project in 2019 after protests in which a worker was shot and wounded
11 April 2021 - 00:12
Rio Tinto Group's new $463m (R6.7bn) mining project in SA will remain on hold until the security problems that halted work two years ago are resolved.
Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), the local unit of Rio Tinto, is in talks with authorities to permanently address violent protests around its operations before resuming work on the Zulti South project, said Werner Duvenhage, RBM's MD...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now