Business RBM project in limbo RBM was forced to halt work at the project in 2019 after protests in which a worker was shot and wounded BL PREMIUM

Rio Tinto Group's new $463m (R6.7bn) mining project in SA will remain on hold until the security problems that halted work two years ago are resolved.

Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), the local unit of Rio Tinto, is in talks with authorities to permanently address violent protests around its operations before resuming work on the Zulti South project, said Werner Duvenhage, RBM's MD...