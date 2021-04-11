Pilots threaten SAA flight plan
Union Saapa opposes business rescue plan for reduced payouts
11 April 2021 - 00:20
The dominant pilot union at SAA, just over a week into its first strike in more than 50 years, says it will continue the industrial action for as long as it takes to see its demands met, among them that the embattled airline retrench them at their existing salaries by Wednesday.
The strike will prevent SAA from using SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa) members, who include senior pilots, instructors and check pilots to re-train and certify pilots, said Grant Back, chair of Saapa and a captain at SAA, on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now