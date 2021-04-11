Business Foreign buyers lead at top end However, estate agencies report that the number of sales of high-end properties is still sharply down compared to a few years ago BL PREMIUM

Seeff Properties, one of SA's largest estate agency groups, says more foreign buyers are snapping up luxury properties than locals, who are more cautious about the country's economic prospects.

However, estate agencies report that the number of sales of high-end properties is still sharply down compared to a few years ago, as local buyers, who still outnumber foreign buyers, are spending less on property...