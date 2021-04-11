Business Fintech leaders pass skills to SA SMEs Programmes target smaller black-owned firms with key support BL PREMIUM

Global and local technology and financial services giants have embarked on a range of projects aimed at enhancing skills and diversity among small businesses in SA.

This week, Amazon's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has made a large investment in development and data centres in SA, announced that the intake for its equity equivalent investment programme (EEIP) will close on April 15. EEIPs are initiatives approved by the department of trade, industry & competition, aimed at encouraging multinationals to contribute towards local development...