Digital revolution beckons as lockdown pushes business to adapt

Though the pandemic has propelled South African businesses into the digital era, there has been no shift in the proportion of companies that are regarded as digital leaders.

According to the latest digital transformation index, released recently by Dell Technologies, digital adoption in SA as a result of Covid-19 has been more about catching up than leaping ahead. Though the lockdown has been a major impetus for companies to adopt digital plans and put investments in place, the needle did not shift at all on companies that had "digital ingrained in their DNA"...