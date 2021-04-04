Deliveroo's market slice not so tasty
Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions
04 April 2021 - 00:03
Deliveroo collapsed in its London public debut as investors abandoned the food-delivery start-up criticised for its labour practices and corporate governance, just as the broader technology sector falls out of market favour.
The stock plunged as much as 31% in its first minutes of trading to trigger circuit breakers - the worst performance in decades for a big UK listing...
