Business Deliveroo's market slice not so tasty Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions

Deliveroo collapsed in its London public debut as investors abandoned the food-delivery start-up criticised for its labour practices and corporate governance, just as the broader technology sector falls out of market favour.

The stock plunged as much as 31% in its first minutes of trading to trigger circuit breakers - the worst performance in decades for a big UK listing...