Business Chips are down: shortage stymies manufacturers While the chip shortage has affected a range of high-end suppliers, it remains most severe for mature technologies

A global shortage of chips that has rattled production lines at car companies and squeezed stockpiles at gadget makers is now leaving home appliance makers unable to meet demand, according to the president of Whirlpool in China.

The US-based company, one of the world's largest white goods companies, saw chip deliveries fall short of its orders by about 10% in March, Jason Ai said in Shanghai...