Survivors and strugglers of Covid year
28 March 2021 - 05:03
Since this time last year, when SA first entered lockdown, alien concepts such as wearing face masks in public, home offices and online meetings have become ubiquitous.
And words such as "new normal", "pivot" and "agility" have entered the business lexicon as companies try to articulate their plans in an increasingly dystopian world...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now