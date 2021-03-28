Protests may be a boon for private colleges
Parents look for alternatives as public varsities are disrupted
28 March 2021 - 05:01
Student protests at public universities may boost enrolment at private institutions as parents, worried about disruption to the academic year, look to alternatives for their children's tertiary education.
And despite the hard-hit economy, enrolments in AdvTech's tertiary institutions remain robust...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now